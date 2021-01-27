Patrick Mahomes Calls Scotty Miller's Tyreek Hill Comment 'An Interesting Take'

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller said he believes he's faster than Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill ahead of the Super Bowl LV matchup between the teams on Feb. 7.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't seem convinced.

"It's an interesting take, man," Mahomes said on the Dan Patrick Show. "You've gotta have confidence in yourself, though, I'll give him that."

Here were Miller's original remarks:

"Oh, I'm taking me every day of the week," Miller said. "I'll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we're talking about a race, I've got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody."

As for whether this light trash talk would motivate the Chiefs, Mahomes said he didn't think the team needed any external inspiration.

"If you're not ready to play in the Super Bowl I don't think you're going to get ready," he told Patrick. "He is a fast dude, he is a great receiver, but I like my guy vs. anybody."