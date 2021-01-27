Jim Rutherford Resigns as Penguins GM; Cited Personal Reasons

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford announced his resignation Wednesday because of personal reasons. He'd served in the role since June 2014.

Assistant GM Patrik Allvin will handle the duties on an interim basis while the Penguins begin the search for a full-time replacement.

Rutherford, who helped construct the rosters that won the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup titles, released a statement about his departure:

"It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins, and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena. I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staffs, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby. The fans here have been tremendous to me and my family. I know it's a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away."

