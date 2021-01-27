Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Last weekend's round of NFL conference championship games featured an interesting dynamic at quarterback. In the AFC, two of the league's young guns—Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes—faced off Meanwhile, the NFC title game featured two stars of the old guard in Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

No matter which teams reached Super Bowl LV, fans would be treated to a matchup between a surefire Hall of Famer and an up-and-coming Hall of Fame hopeful.

There's simply no way to complain about the matchup that fans are getting. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs face off on February 7, we're getting Brady versus Mahomes—arguably the most prolific quarterback matchup in recent Super Bowl history.

This one is going to be fun. Of course, those looking to add a little more excitement to the proceedings will have options.

Here, we'll take a look at the latest line and over/under from DraftKings Sportsbook, along with the top prop bets for the big game.

Super Bowl LV

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: February 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under: KC -3, 56.5

Money Line: KC -120, TB -100

Prediction: Kansas City 33, Tampa Bay 30

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Tom Brady UNDER 295.5 Passing Yards

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undeniably the greatest signal-caller of the modern era. He is set to appear in his 10th Super Bowl and his first away from the New England Patriots. Name a career NFL record, and Brady likely owns it—or he is at least close to doing so.

However, the 43-year-old isn't the most physically gifted quarterback in this matchup, and if the game turns into a full-on shootout, it's going to favor Mahomes and the Chiefs. Therefore, the Buccaneers should be hoping to see Brady throw for less than 296 yards here and instead rely on their defense, running game and all-around team talent.

This has been the formula that has allowed Tampa to reach this point in the postseason. Brady threw for 381 yards against Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round, but he threw for 280 or less against both Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

Expect Tampa to push Brady into more of a game-manager role here and for the G.O.A.T. to fall just shy of this prop's over/under.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 2.5 Touchdown Passes

Mahomes, on the other hand, may have to carry the Chiefs offense in this one. The Buccaneers boast the league's No. 1 run defense, which will make things difficult for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Le'Veon Bell and the running game.

This will likely hold true in the red zone, as the Buccaneers surrendered just 10 rushing touchdowns during the regular season.

Therefore, the over side of a 2.5-touchdown over/under for Mahomes feels like the safe bet. While Mahomes has only thrown three or more touchdowns in two of his last six games, he may have to do so here if Kansas City is going to score touchdowns instead of field goals.

The Chiefs have elite pass-catching weapons in Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman, and nobody is better suited to take advantage of them than Mahomes.

"He has great players around him, but HE makes them just as great as they make him," NFL legend Kurt Warner tweeted.

Tom Brady OVER 0.5 Interceptions

We're going back to the quarterback well with this prop because, to be perfectly honest, most of the early available props are quarterback-centric. Given the matchup, that's not surprising.

Essentially, this prop boils down to whether Brady tosses an interception in the Super Bowl. If the over/under was set at anything higher than one pick, it might be better to take the under. However, it feels like there's a good chance that Brady throws at least one.

Brady threw three interceptions in the second half against the Green Bay Packers last week. He also has 15 interceptions on the year, including the playoffs.

Just as importantly, the Chiefs defense has forced 10 turnovers in its last eight games, including playoffs. Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed and Co. are likely to force one in this game. If it comes at the expense of Brady, no one should be surprised.

