AEW Dynamite Awards Results: Winners, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 11

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

To help get things going in a positive way in 2021, All Elite Wrestling held an award show ahead of this week's Dynamite on the Bleacher Report App to celebrate its biggest and brightest stars.

The show included the usual awards like Breakout Star for both men and women, as well as categories like Hardest Moment to Clean After and Best Twitter Follow.

Tony Schiavone served as the emcee for the evening, while Britt Baker provided additional commentary. The show began with Schiavone giving us a quick preview of what to expect from the show.

Baker interviewed most of the winners after they accepted their awards and provided some great comedic moments with her fellow Superstars.

Let's take a look at who took home the prize in each category.