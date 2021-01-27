AEW Dynamite Awards Results: Winners, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Dynamite Awards Results: Winners, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 28, 2021
To help get things going in a positive way in 2021, All Elite Wrestling held an award show ahead of this week's Dynamite on the Bleacher Report App to celebrate its biggest and brightest stars.
The show included the usual awards like Breakout Star for both men and women, as well as categories like Hardest Moment to Clean After and Best Twitter Follow.
Tony Schiavone served as the emcee for the evening, while Britt Baker provided additional commentary. The show began with Schiavone giving us a quick preview of what to expect from the show.
Baker interviewed most of the winners after they accepted their awards and provided some great comedic moments with her fellow Superstars.
Let's take a look at who took home the prize in each category.
Best Moment on the Mic
- MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech
- Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
- Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
- Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
- Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Nominees:
Winner: Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
Honestly, this was a surprising result. Cody's promo directed at Brodie Lee was good, but it didn't stand out as much as MJF's promo or Cassidy at the debate with Jericho.
Biggest Surprise
- Matt Hardy's Debut
- Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
- Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
- Sting's AEW Debut
- Miro revealed as Best Man
Nominees:
Winner: Sting's AEW Debut
This was the only moment that could win this award. Everything else was miles behind the significance of Sting's arrival in AEW.
The fact that his debut was a genuine surprise made it that much more special. If this didn't win, there would have been an uproar.
Breakout Star: Male
- Orange Cassidy
- Darby Allin
- Eddie Kingston
- John Silver
Nominees:
Winner: Darby Allin
All four of these stars would have been great choices, but Allin has clearly had the best year out of the four in terms of overall success.
His new alliance with Sting will continue to keep Allin in the spotlight, and his reign as TNT champion could end up making him one of the company's top stars.
Breakout Star: Female
- Hikaru Shida
- Anna Jay
- Tay Conti
- Big Swole
- Penelope Ford
Nominees:
Winner: Hikaru Shida
Shida has been great in AEW even if she wasn't featured as much this year as many would have liked, but calling the champion a breakout star feels weird.
Shida has been in AEW since the start and was always seen as a potential champion. This award would have made more sense going to Anna Jay after all of her work with The Dark Order and on Being The Elite.
Biggest Beatdown
- Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
- Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
- Nyla Rose puts Riho and Hikaru Shida through tables
- Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
- The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl
Nominees:
Winner: The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
This award could have reasonably gone to any of the nominees, but Cassidy being attacked by The Inner Circle was the most one-sided battle, so it made sense for it to win.
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara accepted the award and gave a quick speech backstage.
High-Flyer Award
- Rey Fenix
- Marq Quen
- Nick Jackson
- PAC
Nominees:
Winner: Rey Fenix
Fenix has been one of the most exciting people to watch in all of AEW over the past year, so this award went to the perfect person.
PAC wasn't around enough, Nick Jackson has been working a light schedule, and Marq Quen isn't better than his partner, Isiah Kassidy. Fenix was the only choice that made sense, and he deserves the award after stealing the show multiple times.
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After
- Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
- The Parking Lot Brawl
- The Bunkhouse Match
- Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker
Nominees:
Winner: Parking Lot Brawl
This was a strange category for the award. But given the criteria, a Parking Lot Brawl that literally involved trash being used fit the bill.
Santana and Ortiz had a hilarious acceptance speech in which they questioned why they were the ones getting the award when they lost the match.
Biggest WTF Moments
- Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
- Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
- Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
- Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
Nominees:
Winner: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
The definition of what makes something a WTF moment is vague, so AEW could have gone with any of these moments and justified the decision.
Omega taking the title and appearing on Impact Wrestling the following Tuesday was a big story and definitely created some buzz for both promotions.
Baker being busted open was probably a close second choice. The image of her smiling with a crimson face sticks in your brain.
LOL Award
- Jericho and MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
- Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
- Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
- Inner Circle Vegas Trip
Nominees:
Winner: Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
It's shocking that Dinner Debonair did not win this award after all the attention it received, but perhaps AEW thought that was enough reason to give the award to somebody else.
When MJF found out what award he was getting, his reaction was as funny as you would expect. He plays everything like an old-school heel, and it's wonderful to watch.
Best Twitter Follow
- MJF
- Orange Cassidy
- Dr. Britt Baker
- Nyla Rose
Nominees:
Winner: Nyla Rose
This is the most subjective award of the night because the best Twitter follow is going to be different for each person on the platform.
Rose is a solid pick, but MJF probably should have won this. His interactions with fans online have been one of the best parts of his character. Even when he posted something sweet about his grandfather, he did it in typical MJF fashion.
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
- Stadium Stampede
- Moxley wins AEW Championship
- Shida wins AEW Women's Championship
- Omega and Page defeat The Young Bucks
- Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
- The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title
Nominees:
Winner: Stadium Stampede
AEW had a lot of memorable moments in 2020. But Stadium Stampede was an entire match full of memorable moments, so it was the right pick.
Even if you didn't like this bout, you have to admit it had some entertaining spots. Seeing Hangman Page ride across the field on a horse will never get old.