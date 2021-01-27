Alabama 2021 Football Schedule: Predictions for Crimson Tide's Season Matchups

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Fresh off winning their sixth national championship in the past 12 seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide have unveiled their 2021 schedule.

While Alabama's slate of opponents was already known, fans in Tuscaloosa can now start planning their fall because the dates and start times have been finalized. Their marquee non-conference matchup will also be their season opener against the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The rest of the Crimson Tide's out-of-conference schedule includes home games against Southern Mississippi (Sept. 25), New Mexico State (Nov. 13) and Mercer (Nov. 20).

Here's a look at Alabama's entire schedule and predictions for each of its games.

Alabama 2021 Football Schedule and Predictions

Sept. 4: vs. Miami Hurricanes (Win: 1-0)

Sept. 11: vs. Mercer Bears (Win: 2-0)

Sept. 18: at Florida (Win: 3-0)

Sept. 25: vs. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (Win: 4-0)

Oct. 2: vs. Mississippi Rebels (Loss: 4-1)

Oct. 9: at Texas A&M Aggies (Win: 5-1)

Oct. 16: at Mississippi State Bulldogs (Win: 6-1)

Oct. 23: vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Win: 7-1)

Oct. 30: Bye

Nov. 6: vs. LSU Tigers (Win: 8-1)

Nov. 13: vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Win: 9-1)

Nov. 20: vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (Win: 10-1)

Nov. 27: at Auburn Tigers (Win: 11-1)

It will be difficult for Alabama to repeat what it accomplished in 2020, but history does tell us it's never a good idea to underestimate Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide ranked second in the nation in scoring offense with 48.5 points per game last season. They scored fewer than 40 points just twice in 13 games, capping off their perfect season with a 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Championship.

The 2021 squad will look very different than the 2020 group, especially on offense. Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive tackle Christian Barmore are all leaving for the 2021 NFL draft.

Bryce Young will be the presumptive favorite to replace Jones as the starting quarterback. The California native was rated as a 5-star prospect and No. 2 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Fox Sports analyst R.J. Young listed Bryce Young as the No. 2 sleeper candidate to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy:

Other quarterback options for the Crimson Tide include Paul Tyson and incoming freshman Jalen Milroe. Whoever ends up starting under center will also be working with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Steve Sarkisian left at the conclusion of the 2020 season to become head coach at the University of Texas.

Despite the number of marquee players not expected back in 2021, Alabama's cupboard is hardly bare. ESPN's Mark Schlabach projects 14 starters from last year's squad will return, including nine on defense.

Linebackers Christopher Allen and Will Anderson, who combined for 13 sacks, will both be back. Cornerback Josh Jobe, who tied for second in the SEC with 11 pass breakups, will lead the secondary with Surtain moving to the NFL.

The schedule-makers put Alabama in a two-game gauntlet against an up-and-coming Mississippi team and a very-good Texas A&M squad.

When Alabama and Mississippi met in October, the Rebels dropped 48 on Alabama's defense. The problem for Ole Miss is it allowed a season-high 63 points.

Mississippi is returning 17 combined starters on offense and defense. The offense, led by quarterback Matt Corral, proved it can score on the Crimson Tide. The defense may not have to play a perfect game this time around because of the amount of churn Alabama has on the offensive side of the ball.

If Texas A&M can figure out its quarterback situation with Kellen Mond entering the NFL draft, head coach Jimbo Fisher has the talent to at least keep pace with Saban in this matchup. Alabama ran all over the Aggies with 544 total yards in a 52-24 win in its second game of the 2020 season on Oct. 3.

Per 247Sports composite rankings, Alabama followed up having the No. 2 recruiting class in 2020 with the top-ranked incoming class this year. All of that incoming talent, including Young, Anderson and JC Latham, could make a significant impact on the program as soon as 2021.

Even if things don't always look as smooth for the Crimson Tide as they did last season, Saban has proven countless times that he will have his team ready to compete against anyone in the country every single week.

That is reason enough to bet on Alabama being in the College Football Playoff picture yet again.