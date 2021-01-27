Logan Paul Comments on Rumors Floyd Mayweather Fight Is Being Postponed

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

YouTuber Logan Paul confirmed Tuesday that his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. is likely to be postponed, but he made it clear that cancellation is not on the table.

Speaking to The Night Shift Gaming (h/t Michael Benson of TalkSport), Paul addressed the fact that a coach leaked that the fight was set to be postponed from its scheduled Feb. 20 date before deleting the post on Instagram:

"I've been a little upset with the narrative I'm seeing online, a little f--king upset, so I'll clear this up. It's just stupid. A guy who we had come to test to be a strength and conditioning coach leaked information about the fight. As soon as this got out, he said that the fight was being pushed [back], I said, 'F--k we've had a leak from inside our camp, no one else was supposed to know that.'

"Then the narrative changed to, 'Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight postponed due to lack of interest.' Lack of interest? What the f--k? There's not be a fight that's made this much noise the whole year."

Paul went on to explain why the fight is likely to happen later than Feb. 20, which Mayweather initially announced as the fight's date:

"I'll say this—the complications are when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather who is the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet and he operates at a certain caliber, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter is performing at a certain level, there are a lot hoops to jump through.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"There a lot of people involved and you've only got one shot at it so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 percent right. We're just making sure we're doing that. But yeah, I'm still going to beat the s--t out of Floyd Mayweather. Or, maybe he's going to beat the s--t out of me, who knows? The point is it's still going to happen."

If and when Paul vs. Mayweather does happen, it will be one of the biggest mismatches on paper in the history of professional or exhibition boxing.

Mayweather is arguably the greatest defensive boxer of all time and one of the best all-around fighters ever. Although he is 43 years of age, nearly four years removed from his last pro fight and much shorter than the 6'2" Paul at 5'8", his resume speaks for itself.

He is a perfect 50-0 as a professional fighter with victories over a cavalcade of stars, including Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, Juan Manuel Marquez, Arturo Gatti and Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Paul has competed in just one professional fight, and it was a split-decision loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

While it is difficult to envision the fight being competitive unless Mayweather wants it to be, Paul is steadfast in his belief that it will happen eventually.