Early Free-Agent Contracts the Dolphins Must Consider
The Miami Dolphins were major players in the free-agent market last offseason. With a projected $23.7 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap, they will again have the opportunity to improve themselves with some veteran additions.
The team's spending splurge helped shape the defense last season. Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy were all investments last season that ultimately turned around a defense that was among the worst in the league in 2019.
That projected cap space is based on the salary cap moving from $198.2 million in 2020 to only $176 million due to the financial impact of COVID-19 on the league this year.
It's a number that some teams are going to have difficulty even getting down to, so having cap space to spend will give the Dolphins an advantage over several other teams.
Here's a look at some early targets and contracts Miami should be thinking about.
WR Will Fuller V
If the Dolphins are truly committed to giving Tua Tagovailoa the reigns to the franchise, they need to do whatever they can to give him the weapons to succeed.
The Miami receiving corps has strong pieces in place. Mike Gesicki is becoming a dominant tight end, DeVante Parker is a reliable target, and Preston Williams continues to show promise when healthy.
Neither Parker nor Gesicki are great at creating separation, though. According to Next Gen Stats, the only receiver worse at creating separation in the league this season is A.J. Green.
So, in Gesicki and Williams, they have some big-bodied receivers who can make contested catches. What they need is one who can win at the line of scrimmage and make something out of nothing. The ability to stretch the defense vertically wouldn't hurt, either.
Will Fuller V fits that description. The Houston Texans star is set to hit the market amid a lot of changes within the organization.
The 26-year-old comes with some risk, though. He was suspended for six games this season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances and has played in 53 games over five seasons due to injuries.
But all of those factors could be used in negotiations as the Dolphins get a game-changing receiver at a discount price. Spotrac estimates his market value at $16.9 million in annual average salary, but his contract negotiation should most closely mirror Tyler Boyd, who had similar injury issues when he negotiated his deal in 2019.
Allen Robinson II, Kenny Golladay and Chris Godwin could all be available, and each makes some sense for the Dolphins. But Fuller's situation could force him to take a lower number than all three of them, and there's the added bonus of his familiarity with Deshaun Watson if the Houston quarterback does end up looking for a new team through a trade.
Contract Offer: Four years, $55 million
WR Allen Robinson II
Fuller might be the more frugal choice of the two, but if the Dolphins don't mind spreading their budget thin and really want to give Tagovailoa every chance to thrive in Miami, Allen Robinson II should be their most coveted free agent.
In a loaded free-agent class of receivers, the Chicago Bears player is the most complete of the bunch. He's a big-bodied receiver who can go up and get the ball at the catch-point and has some of the most reliable hands in the game.
According to PFF, the 27-year-old had the most targets with only one drop this season (157 targets).
Adding Robinson to Preston Williams and DeVante Parker would give Tagovailoa three receivers who are 6'3" or taller, not to mention Gesicki (6'6" and 247 pounds).
That would be a nightmare scenario for defensive coordinators as they will always be able to find a mismatch based on size with all four of those players on the field.
The only drawback is that Robinson will be costly. He's been extremely productive while playing with quarterbacks such as Blake Bortles and Mitchell Trubisky throughout his career, and he's likely to want to be paid like an elite receiver.
That means a deal that will pay him something around $20 million per year. If Miami is serious about giving Tagovailoa all the help he needs, this is the move to make. While some would argue drafting DeVonta Smith is a better move, the team can add an elite tackle prospect with the third pick in Penei Sewell.
There is no offensive tackle available in free agency that is comparable to what Robinson is at the receiver position. Thus, using the money to get him while using the draft to address the offensive line is likely the best way forward.
Contract Offer: Five years, $97 million
Edge Matthew Judon
In 2020, Miami general manager Chris Grier invested heavily on the defensive side of the ball while using the draft to stock the offense with young talent. Maybe that was a one-year thing based on the roster, but it could also be a look inside the mindset of building this team moving forward.
If that's the case, the money they have to spend in free agency might be better used on an edge-rusher such as Matthew Judon.
The Dolphins have the third and 18th picks in the draft where they could address both wide receiver and the offensive line. They could again view the pass rush as a priority and pursue one of the best pass-rushers available.
Judon would make some sense. The Dolphins were aggressive on defense in 2020. Only the Baltimore Ravens blitzed more than them last season, and the Grand Valley State product has been one of the most productive players in that system over the past four years.
The 28-year-old has posted 30.5 sacks in that time while showing enough versatility to not be a complete liability in pass coverage. He would give defensive coordinator Josh Boyer another player who is comfortable in both a two- or three-point stance.
Judon won't come cheap, though. He played under a franchise tag that paid him $16.8 million last season and will likely be looking for a similar payday on a long-term deal.
If the Dolphins decide to invest in the defense, forming an elite pass rush by adding a chess piece such as Judon isn't a bad idea.
Contract Offer: Four years, $65 million