Early Free-Agent Contracts the Dolphins Must Consider

If the Dolphins are truly committed to giving Tua Tagovailoa the reigns to the franchise, they need to do whatever they can to give him the weapons to succeed.

The Miami receiving corps has strong pieces in place. Mike Gesicki is becoming a dominant tight end, DeVante Parker is a reliable target, and Preston Williams continues to show promise when healthy.

Neither Parker nor Gesicki are great at creating separation, though. According to Next Gen Stats, the only receiver worse at creating separation in the league this season is A.J. Green.

So, in Gesicki and Williams, they have some big-bodied receivers who can make contested catches. What they need is one who can win at the line of scrimmage and make something out of nothing. The ability to stretch the defense vertically wouldn't hurt, either.

Will Fuller V fits that description. The Houston Texans star is set to hit the market amid a lot of changes within the organization.

The 26-year-old comes with some risk, though. He was suspended for six games this season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances and has played in 53 games over five seasons due to injuries.

But all of those factors could be used in negotiations as the Dolphins get a game-changing receiver at a discount price. Spotrac estimates his market value at $16.9 million in annual average salary, but his contract negotiation should most closely mirror Tyler Boyd, who had similar injury issues when he negotiated his deal in 2019.

Allen Robinson II, Kenny Golladay and Chris Godwin could all be available, and each makes some sense for the Dolphins. But Fuller's situation could force him to take a lower number than all three of them, and there's the added bonus of his familiarity with Deshaun Watson if the Houston quarterback does end up looking for a new team through a trade.

Contract Offer: Four years, $55 million