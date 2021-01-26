IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from January 26

1 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact world champion Rich Swann hit the ring for a promo as commentators Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown welcomed the audience to this week’s show.

Swann acknowledged the target on his back and asked Tommy Dreamer to come to the ring. February 13 is not only the date of No Surrender, he said, it is also Dreamer’s 50th birthday. After expressing his gratitude for years of help and friendship, Swann said it would be his honor to defend against him on Impact Plus.

Sami Callihan interrupted the proceedings and immediately took exception, talking himself up and saying he deserves the title opportunity. Chris Bey made his presence felt next and said February 13 is also his birthday, where he will be 25 years younger than Dreamer and if there are gifts being given out, he should receive the title opportunity.

Moose interjected next and expressed his desire for a title match.

Swann told everyone that the match with Dreamer is already set so they’re all on his time. A brawl broke out, leading to Willie Mack making the save for Dreamer and Swann. The heels retreated until the lights dimmed. When they came up, Ken Shamrock attacked the babyfaces, leading to a second offensive by the heels.

Shamrock, Moose, Bey and Callihan stood tall to close out the segment.

Grade

A

Analysis

In one segment, Impact introduced all the top players and contenders to Swann’s title and set up an air of mystery as to which would get the next opportunity. We know Dreamer will challenge at No Surrender, and that Moose has a guaranteed shot at some point in the future, but then what?

Is Bey a permanent fixture? Is Callihan or Shamrock of greater significance to Impact officials? Will Mack ever look to his friend for a world championship opportunity?

That there are so many questions is indicative of a promotion keeping the intrigue alive and building a quality title picture.