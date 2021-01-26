Michael Jordan's Catch 23 Boat Wins Florida Sailfish Release Tournament

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Another day, another trophy to add to the collection for Michael Jordan.

The six-time NBA champion and his 80-foot yatch, aptly named Catch 23, captured the 58th The Buccaneer Cup Sailfish Release Tournament in Palm Beach, Florida, last week. According to USA Today's Scott Gleeson, it's the vessel's first sailfish tournament victory, and knowing Jordan, probably not its last.

Jordan even reeled in two of the seven sailfish caught during the tournament.

Those catches ended up being crucial as Catch 23 won by 200 points over second-place De-Bait-Able. Fishers are awarded 200 points for each sailfish caught with live bait and 300 points for those caught with dead bait.

Catch 23 placed third in the Stuart Sailfish Club Light Tackle Sailfish Tournament in 2019, and it's fair to say Jordan might have taken it personally.

It doesn't matter what the sport is or where it's played. Jordan will find a way to win somehow.