Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Teams Reaching out to Lions, Gauging Price for QB

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Teams around the NFL are exploring their options when it comes to acquiring Matthew Stafford.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that teams have begun to approach the Detroit Lions "to initiate trade talks and figure out what it would take to acquire" the quarterback.

Stafford has reportedly requested a trade out of Detroit after 12 seasons, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Schefter previously reported that the Lions are expecting at least a first-round pick in exchange for Stafford, who turns 33 in March. He has two years and $43 million remaining on his existing contract.

Such an exchange could give the Lions an even better chance to draft their future franchise quarterback, considering they already hold the No. 7 pick for a draft class that has at least three first-round quarterback talents in Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson.

Through 12 seasons with Detroit, Stafford has never won in the postseason, but he has a good regular-season resume. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Stafford finished 2020 with 4,084 passing yards—his eighth above the 4,000-yard threshold and first since 2017—while throwing 26 touchdowns with a 64.2 completion percentage.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Monday that Stafford's decision to leave the Lions could be related to the departure of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who is reportedly joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Pelissero.

In his place, former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is expected to be named the offensive coordinator in Detroit under new head coach Dan Campbell.