    Rams GM Les Snead Says It's 'Way Too Early to Speculate' on Jared Goff's Future

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 26, 2021
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams are continuing to avoid questions about the future of quarterback Jared Goff

    Little more than a week after head coach Sean McVay said the team is "in evaluation mode," general manager Les Snead wouldn't offer a commitment to his quarterback.

    "Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment," Snead told reporters Tuesday. "It's way too early to speculate." 

    The 26-year-old just finished his fifth season with the Rams and is under contract for four more years, per Spotrac

    The No. 1 pick in 2016, Goff has struggled as of late. Though he threw for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns through 15 games this season, he also tallied 13 interceptions en route to the Rams' 10-6 finish.

    Per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Goff ranks second in the league with 38 turnovers dating back to 2019. But dating back to 2017, when McVay took over the team, Goff has collected 42 wins, tied with Seattle Seahakws quarterback Russell Wilson and second to Tom Brady (47). 

    The Rams committed to Goff—albeit a different version of the quarterback they have now—when they signed him to a four-year, $134 million deal after their Super Bowl LIII loss. It could cost them if they elect to go in a different direction under center.

    "Moving on from Jared Goff, that's ... the money we've invested in him, that's not easy to overcome," Snead said, via Thiry.

    Per OverTheCap, the Rams would be responsible for $65.2 million in dead money if they cut Goff before June 1, while trading him would give them a $22.2 million hit. 

