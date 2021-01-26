2021 Boston Marathon Scheduled for Oct. 11 amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Marathon has been scheduled for Oct. 11, marking the second year in a row—and the second year in its history—that it will not be held in April.

The race is traditionally held on Patriots' Day, a Massachusetts state holiday that falls on the third Monday in April. This year's race has been postponed to the fall in hopes that it will allow for an in-person event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Massachusetts does not allow road races until Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which will not begin until there is the "development of vaccines and/or treatments" against the virus. The state is currently in Phase 3, Step 1.

In 2020, the race was postponed from April to Sept. 14, then canceled altogether for the first time since it began in 1897. There was a virtual marathon instead, and participants were required to complete a marathon in six hours between Sept. 7-14.

According to Boston Athletic Association's announcement, there will also be a virtual option for this year's race.

All of the other Abbott World Marathon Majors are also scheduled for the fall, including Berlin (Sept. 26), London (Oct. 3), Chicago (Oct. 10), Tokyo (Oct. 17) and New York City (Nov. 7).