    2021 Boston Marathon Scheduled for Oct. 11 amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 26, 2021

    FILE - In this Monday April 20, 2020 file photo, the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass., is vacant on the scheduled day of the 124th race, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to run on Sept. 14th, was canceled Thursday May 28, 2020, for the first time in its 124-year history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The Boston Marathon has been scheduled for Oct. 11, marking the second year in a row—and the second year in its history—that it will not be held in April. 

    The race is traditionally held on Patriots' Day, a Massachusetts state holiday that falls on the third Monday in April. This year's race has been postponed to the fall in hopes that it will allow for an in-person event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Massachusetts does not allow road races until Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which will not begin until there is the "development of vaccines and/or treatments" against the virus. The state is currently in Phase 3, Step 1.

    In 2020, the race was postponed from April to Sept. 14, then canceled altogether for the first time since it began in 1897. There was a virtual marathon instead, and participants were required to complete a marathon in six hours between Sept. 7-14. 

    According to Boston Athletic Association's announcement, there will also be a virtual option for this year's race. 

    All of the other Abbott World Marathon Majors are also scheduled for the fall, including Berlin (Sept. 26), London (Oct. 3), Chicago (Oct. 10), Tokyo (Oct. 17) and New York City (Nov. 7). 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Olympics Still Targeting 2021

      IOC is targeting July 23 start date for Tokyo games and is trying to ensure maximum participation from all competitors

      Olympics Still Targeting 2021
      Outdoor Sports logo
      Outdoor Sports

      Olympics Still Targeting 2021

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Boston Marathon Postponed Until at Least Fall 2021

      Boston Marathon Postponed Until at Least Fall 2021
      Outdoor Sports logo
      Outdoor Sports

      Boston Marathon Postponed Until at Least Fall 2021

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Retires from World's Strongest Man Competition

      The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Retires from World's Strongest Man Competition
      Outdoor Sports logo
      Outdoor Sports

      The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Retires from World's Strongest Man Competition

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut's Final Stats, Prize Money

      2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut's Final Stats, Prize Money
      Outdoor Sports logo
      Outdoor Sports

      2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut's Final Stats, Prize Money

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report