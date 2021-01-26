Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans QB Expected to Have More Trade Value Than Rodgers

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly won't lose much leverage in Deshaun Watson trade talks even if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also available.

"A Watson trade could help set the market as well, but the expectation is that the Texans would be able to land more than what Rodgers is worth given that Watson is 12 years younger," ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday.

This could be a good offseason to seek immediate help at quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jan. 17 that some people with the Texans believe Watson's time with the team is done because he is upset with how the franchise went about filling its front-office and head coaching vacancies. Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that the outcome of Houston's coaching search is unlikely to change Watson's mind about wanting to leave.

As well, Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have mutually agreed to seek a trade, according to Schefter.

And following the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers made comments that raised questions about whether he'll stick around.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Rodgers is looking to get a new contract from Green Bay, which would eliminate any trade talk.

All things considered, the Texans are poised to collect a big haul should they trade Watson

Stafford turns 33 in February, and he and the 37-year-old Rodgers may not carry value beyond the next few years. Watson, on the other hand, turned 25 in September and is entering his prime years.

He led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) despite losing receiver DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, and his four-year, $156 million extension doesn't kick in until 2022. Acquire Watson and you're set at quarterback for years, potentially a decade or more.

That kind of security comes at a premium.

Holding on to Watson is Houston's best move, but if his relationship with the team is broken, the Texans would still be negotiating from a position of strength with potential trade partners.