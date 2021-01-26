    Tom Brady, Wife Gisele, Family Still Living in Derek Jeter's $29M Home in Tampa

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2021

    Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his family continue to stay at Derek Jeter's mansion, where they have lived in since April. 

    Despite Brady reportedly seeking a house in Clearwater, Fla., his family has remained in the $29 million estate throughout the NFL season, according to Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times.

    Jeter had the 30,000-square foot mansion on Davis Islands built in the early 2010s, but he has lived in South Florida since becoming CEO of the Miami Marins. Brady moved into the empty property shortly after signing as a free agent with the Buccaneers, with rent being valued at $75,000 per month, according to Marc Topkin and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

    Considering the property includes seven bedrooms, a movie theater, a gym, a full-service bar, a heated spa and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool, it's not surprising Brady and his family don't want to leave.

    He can even stay comfortable heading into the Super Bowl as the Buccaneers will be the first NFL team ever to play at home for the neutral-field title game on Feb. 7.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ranking Brady's Top 10 Playoff Games: Will Super Bowl LV Be Next?

      Ranking Brady's Top 10 Playoff Games: Will Super Bowl LV Be Next?
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Ranking Brady's Top 10 Playoff Games: Will Super Bowl LV Be Next?

      Mike Reiss
      via ESPN.com

      QB Carousel Predictions 🎠

      Where will Deshaun, Stafford and Dak land? We try to make sense of the wild QB market 📲

      QB Carousel Predictions 🎠
      NFL logo
      NFL

      QB Carousel Predictions 🎠

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Names Likely Back for SB

      AB, Antoine Winfield Jr., Le'Veon and Sammy Watkins are all expected to be healthy for Super Bowl LV (ESPN)

      Big Names Likely Back for SB
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Big Names Likely Back for SB

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Tom Brady Sr. Says Belichick Is on 'A Little Bit of a Hot Seat'

      Tom Brady Sr. Says Belichick Is on 'A Little Bit of a Hot Seat'
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Tom Brady Sr. Says Belichick Is on 'A Little Bit of a Hot Seat'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report