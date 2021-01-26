Tom Brady, Wife Gisele, Family Still Living in Derek Jeter's $29M Home in Tampa

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his family continue to stay at Derek Jeter's mansion, where they have lived in since April.

Despite Brady reportedly seeking a house in Clearwater, Fla., his family has remained in the $29 million estate throughout the NFL season, according to Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times.

Jeter had the 30,000-square foot mansion on Davis Islands built in the early 2010s, but he has lived in South Florida since becoming CEO of the Miami Marins. Brady moved into the empty property shortly after signing as a free agent with the Buccaneers, with rent being valued at $75,000 per month, according to Marc Topkin and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Considering the property includes seven bedrooms, a movie theater, a gym, a full-service bar, a heated spa and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool, it's not surprising Brady and his family don't want to leave.

He can even stay comfortable heading into the Super Bowl as the Buccaneers will be the first NFL team ever to play at home for the neutral-field title game on Feb. 7.