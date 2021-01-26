Super Bowl Odds 2021: Bold Predictions for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

0 of 3

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

With the entrants set for Super Bowl LV, oddsmakers have spoken: Prepare for fireworks and don't be surprised if the Kansas City Chiefs become the league's first repeat champion in more than a decade.

The Chiefs, powered by dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are 3.5-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The projected point total comes in at a healthy 56.5-point over/under.

Since Tom Brady's Buccaneers will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium, it would be fascinating to know whether oddsmakers gave the club the customary three-point bump for home-field advantage. If that's the case, then the perceived talent gap between the two teams is wider than the spread might suggest at first glance.

As the conversation shifts from how these clubs arrived here to what will happen when they finally meet at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, it's the perfect time to lay out a trio of bold predictions for the championship bout.