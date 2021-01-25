Brett Favre Says There's 'No Way' Packers Would Jeopardize Losing Aaron Rodgers

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers gave a cryptic response when he was asked about his future following the Green Bay Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre said fans shouldn't worry about his comments.

"There's no way the Packers would do anything to jeopardize losing Aaron, unless Aaron just chooses to retire, which I would be shocked. The guy's playing better now than he's ever played, and without him, you certainly wouldn't have been even close to where you were yesterday."

The Packers fell 31-26 to the Buccaneers, who will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

"[The Packers have] a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain—myself included," Rodgers said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "That's what's sad about it most, getting this far. Obviously, it's going to be an end at some point, whether we make it past this one or not, but just the uncertainty's tough and finality of it all."

The Packers traded up in last year's draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, but Rodgers posted an MVP-worthy season in his 16th year in Wisconsin. He had 4,299 passing yards and led the league with 48 touchdown passes and a 70.7 completion percentage, throwing just five interceptions en route to a 13-3 record.

In the NFC Championship Game, he completed 33 of 48 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and an interception against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur praised his quarterback after the loss, putting any rumors on Green Bay's feelings about the 37-year-old to rest.

"The guy's the MVP of this league," he told reporters. "He's the heart and soul of this football team. Hell yeah, he better be back here. He's our leader."

Rodgers has a $36.3 million salary-cap charge next season, followed by $39.9 million in 2022, per Demovsky.