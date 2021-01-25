Former Coyotes GM John Chayka Reportedly Suspended by NHL Through 2021

Matt York/Associated Press

The NHL has suspended former Arizona Coyotes general manager and president of hockey operations John Chayka through 2021 for conduct detrimental to the league, according to Scott Burnside of The Athletic.

Chayka resigned from the Coyotes in July, just before the NHL's bubble playoffs began, despite having three years remaining on his contract.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.