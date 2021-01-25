Video: Jimmer Fredette Drops 70 Points for CBA's Shanghai Sharks in 2OT Loss

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Jimmer Fredette can still fill it up.

The former BYU star and current Shanghai Sharks guard went off for 70 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 136-129 double-overtime loss to the Sichuan Blue Whales during CBA action.

Shockingly, it isn't Fredette's first 70-point game in the CBA. In fact, it was his third, and all three performances came during losses:

Fredette bounced around the NBA for a few years but didn't stick long-term, though he's made a career out of being a professional scorer overseas, averaging 29.7 points per game internationally with stints in the CBA, the Greek Basket League and EuroLeague. He's averaging 24.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds for Shanghai while shooting 36.9 percent from three this season.