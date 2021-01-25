    2022 PGA Championship Moved to Southern Hills from Donald Trump's NJ Course

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021
    The PGA Championsip logo is seen during a storm during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2010, at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The PGA of America announced the 2022 PGA Championship will take place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

    "Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time," the announcement read. "The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf."

    While the announcement regarding the location for one of golf's four majors is always headline news, this decision is even more notable because the PGA of America announced on Jan. 11 it would move the tournament from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, per Kevin Dotson of CNN.

                

