Report: Matthew Stafford Wanted Lions to Keep OC Darrell Bevell Amid Trade Buzz

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford doesn't want to be a Detroit Lion any longer, and part of that could have to do with offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell's reported decision to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Monday that "[Stafford] would have wanted to stay there" following his 12th season with the team that drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2009 if Bevell had stuck around in Detroit.

Instead, Anthony Lynn will take over as offensive coordinator with the Lions.

The Lions are attempting to rebuild following their miserable 5-11 season, having parted ways with general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. In their place, they've hired Brad Holmes as GM and Dan Campbell as head coach, but they'll have to add someone new under center.

Stafford has two years and $43 million on his contract, while the Lions will take a $19 million cap hit if he isn't on the roster, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions are expecting at least a first-round pick in exchange for the 32-year-old, who is fresh off of his first 4,000-yard season since 2017. In 16 games, Stafford posted 4,084 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 64.2 completion percentage.

Depending on who looks to add Stafford to their roster, the Lions could end up in an even better position to draft his replacement than they already are. The Lions already hold the No. 7 pick, which puts them in a position to draft one of the top quarterbacks.

The franchise-quarterback-lacking Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets pick ahead of them, and even if the Philadelphia Eagles take a signal-caller at No. 6, they may be in a position to select BYU's Zach Wilson or even Alabama's Mac Jones, who ESPN's Mel Kiper predicted could still land in the top 10.