    Lions Fans Donate to Matthew Stafford's Charity Amid Trade Rumors, Raise $11K

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Godlis/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions fans have donated more than $11,000 to the Acoustic Neuroma Association in honor of Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, as the team prepares to part ways with its longtime quarterback this offseason.

    Chris Burke of The Athletic reported more than 1,300 Lions fans have made $9 donations in a nod to Stafford's jersey number.

    Kelly Stafford was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a benign brain tumor that can lead to balance and hearing problems, last year. She detailed her 12-hour surgery in an article for ESPN.

    "I'll say this: Detroit and Michigan really showed up," Kelly Stafford wrote. "The Lions were incredible. They told Matthew to take all of the time and space he needed. And then, there were the fans. The amount of letters that poured into the facility—so many prayers, a lot of holy water—it was remarkable. Matthew joked that our house looked like a bootleg flower shop."

    Matthew Stafford approached the Lions about a trade after the 2020 season, and the team is expected to grant his desire to move on. Kelly Stafford made an Instagram post Monday thanking the city of Detroit for standing by her and Matthew "during the toughest time of my life."

