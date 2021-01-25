Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Signs Contract with CFL's Toronto Argonauts

John Hefti/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant has signed with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, according to the team's vice president of player personnel John F. Murphy.

Bryant, 29, last played in the NFL in 2018 with the Raiders, posting 19 receptions for 266 yards in eight games (two starts).

