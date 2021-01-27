Christian Lee vs. Timofey Nastyukhin Added to 'ONE on TNT' Series in April

ONE Championship

ONE Championship and Turner Sports announced a four-part event series that will air during prime time in the United States this April. In addition to the Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus fights already scheduled for April 7, Christian Lee, Aung La N Sang and Timofey Nastyukhin will also be in action that month on TNT.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we have expanded our partnership with Turner, the leader of premium sports content in the United States, to deliver our first action-packed season of 'ONE on TNT' events to our fans in America and around the world," said ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. "We look forward to showcasing the incredible talent of the greatest martial artists on the planet live on U.S. prime time."

On April 14, lightweight world champion Lee defends his title against No. 3-ranked lightweight Nastyukhin.

Lee has dominated the division, defeating three of the top four ranked contenders and needing only a win against Nastyukhin to effectively clean out the ONE lightweights. It won't be easy, though, as the Russian is coming off wins over Pieter Buist and most notably Eddie Alvarez by first-round knockout.

A week later, ONE light heavyweight world champion Sang drops down to middleweight to face rival Vitaly Bigdash in a trilogy bout to determine the division's No. 1 contender. They fought twice in 2017 when Bigdash defended his middleweight belt by decision before Sang redeemed himself and won the title just five months later.

Here's the quick rundown of what we know so far for the 'ONE on TNT' series:

April 7:

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson (flyweight world championship)

Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus

April 14:

Christian Lee vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (lightweight world championship)

April 21:

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash

April 28:

TBA