Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Winner and Score Predictions for Super Bowl 55

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The NFL's matchup for Super Bowl LV is set, and it's going to be a doozy. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs do battle on February 7, they'll provide a duel between the best quarterback of the past 20 years and perhaps the best of the next 20.

It's hard to think of a signal-caller matchup better than that of Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, this game will be about more than just quarterback play. Brady and Mahomes will be at the forefront, but plenty of other factors will play a part. Injuries, coaching schemes and the fact that Tampa is hosting the Super Bowl will all be relevant at Raymond James Stadium.

Super Bowl LV

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Video Play Button Videos you might like

When: February 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under: KC -3.5, 56.5

Prediction: Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 28

*From DraftKings Sportsbook

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

In the history of the Super Bowl, no team has ever played the big game in its home stadium. That is, it had never happened until now. After more than half a century, a team has finally accomplished the feat.

While the crowd won't be quite as pro-Bucs as it would be for a normal home game, Tampa Bay will gain some small advantages here. The Buccaneers will essentially follow the preparation plan they would for any other game while utilizing familiar home facilities.

Of course, considering they have won three straight road games to reach the Super Bowl, these advantages may be minor.

"We're playing so good on the road I almost wish the next one was on the road too," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said, per Pro Football Talk's Peter King.

Injuries to the Chiefs offensive line may be far impactful than the venue in this one. Left tackle Eric Fisher is out with a torn Achilles he suffered in the AFC title game, while right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has been out since Week 6 with a back injury and is unlikely to return.

"I can't tell you that I'm optimistic about it," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Still, Mahomes does a good job of buying time in the pocket. While the Buccaneers defensive front can be a load, the Chiefs should be able to employ their typical game plan.

And this is where the advantage goes toward Kansas City. The Buccaneers are great at stopping the run and applying pressure, but their secondary can be decidedly average at times. It ranked just 21st in passing yards allowed and 20th in touchdown passes allowed in the regular season.

In players like Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have enough speed to turn an extended play into a huge one. There's a good chance this game devolves into a shootout, which would favor Mahomes and the Chiefs, if only slightly.

Kansas City won the regular-season meeting 27-24 in Florida. Expect a similar margin in the rematch.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.