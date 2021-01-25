    Bills' Josh Allen Says He's 'Disappointed' He Threw Ball at Chiefs' Alex Okafor

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tosses the ball towards Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (57) after being sacked during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen regretted his role in a late-game scuffle against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

    Allen threw the ball at Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor, leading to an altercation that featured four personal foul calls:

    "The way it ended doesn't sit right with me," Allen said after the game, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. "How chippy and ticky-tack it got, I'm disappointed in myself that I let my emotions get to me there. That's not how you're supposed to play the game of football. All the other stuff, it is what it is, but I need to control what I can control."

    The Bills were trailing 38-21 at the time with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Allen was hoping to lead a late-game miracle but took an 18-yard sack on third down to make scoring another touchdown near-impossible.

    Allen was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, while teammates Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano earned flags for unnecessary roughness. The team was fortunate a flag on Okafor caused the penalties to offset, allowing the Bills to kick a field goal. However, the game was still effectively over as the Chiefs sealed the 38-24 win.

    Despite the disappointment, Allen vowed to be better in the future.

    "I have to be a better leader for this team."  

