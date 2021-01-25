Bills' Josh Allen Says He's 'Disappointed' He Threw Ball at Chiefs' Alex Okafor

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen regretted his role in a late-game scuffle against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Allen threw the ball at Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor, leading to an altercation that featured four personal foul calls:

"The way it ended doesn't sit right with me," Allen said after the game, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. "How chippy and ticky-tack it got, I'm disappointed in myself that I let my emotions get to me there. That's not how you're supposed to play the game of football. All the other stuff, it is what it is, but I need to control what I can control."

The Bills were trailing 38-21 at the time with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Allen was hoping to lead a late-game miracle but took an 18-yard sack on third down to make scoring another touchdown near-impossible.

Allen was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, while teammates Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano earned flags for unnecessary roughness. The team was fortunate a flag on Okafor caused the penalties to offset, allowing the Bills to kick a field goal. However, the game was still effectively over as the Chiefs sealed the 38-24 win.

Despite the disappointment, Allen vowed to be better in the future.

"I have to be a better leader for this team."