Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Confirms Lions Trade Rumors, Thanks Detroit on IG

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, thanked the city of Detroit in a heartfelt Instagram post Monday:

The goodbye post seemingly confirms the rumors that Stafford's time with the Lions is over after 12 seasons with the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the quarterback wanted a fresh start next season, and the team will discuss trade options in the next week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, parting ways was "mutually agreed upon," and "the Lions are expected to receive at least a first-round pick" in a trade.

It allows new head coach Dan Campbell to start his tenure with the team with a hand-picked quarterback and more flexibility over the roster going forward.

Stafford will leave the Lions as the all-time franchise leader in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, with more than twice as many as No. 2 Bobby Layne in each category. Despite the individual production, he hasn't found as much team success with just three playoff appearances and no postseason wins.

After three straight losing seasons, the 32-year-old could now have a chance to play for a contender.