Fantasy Booking a Dream Card with AEW, NJPW, Impact and Non-WWE Stars

0 of 8

All Elite Wrestling

It sounds cliched to say this, but the landscape of the professional wrestling industry completely changed heading into 2021. There is more parity in the United States than there has been in years, which creates more excitement for long-term viewers. This could be the perfect opportunity to showcase some new and unexpected matchups.

Following Kenny Omega’s world title win, All Elite Wrestling's presence on Impact programming has already opened the door for dream matches that many fans didn't think they would see any time soon.

What if we could see even more fantasy encounters with the hopes for a crossover with New Japan Pro-Wrestling still lingering among their fanbase? Many of us probably booked our ideal card when Chris Jericho introduced the idea of reopening the door between the companies, because the possibilities are endless.

So, let's take a look at how we would book a show featuring wrestlers from AEW, Impact and NJPW. Please feel free to comment below with the dream matches you would like to see.