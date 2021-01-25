    Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'I Tell Myself I'm a Scrub All the Time' When Viewing Film

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    If Travis Kelce is a scrub, then what in the world are the rest of the tight ends in the NFL?

    The Kansas City Chiefs playmaker, who may be the best tight end in the league and well on his way to a spot in the Hall of Fame, might be a scrub in the eyes of one person.

    Himself.

    "I tell myself I'm a scrub all the time," Kelce told reporters after helping lead the Chiefs to a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

    He was his typically dominant self and finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo had no answer for him throughout the game, as he consistently beat man coverage and found openings in the zones of the secondary as Kansas City gradually pulled away.

    While the quarterback matchup in the upcoming Super Bowl between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will generate the most headlines, the tight end one between Kelce and Rob Gronkowski is also intriguing with two of the best in the history of the game at their position.

    Whichever one is less of a scrub just might come away with the Lombardi Trophy.

