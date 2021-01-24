Super Bowl 2021: Date, Kickoff Time, Location and More for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Like someone in quarantine who eschews any new TV shows in favor of watching The Office over and over, this year's Super Bowl also has the feeling of a rerun.

Sure, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach the Super Bowl for the first time since they won their first and only Lombardi Trophy in 2002. They also become the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, which is nothing like what we've ever seen before.

But the Bucs, of course, are led by Tom Brady, and, unless you're a Bucs fan yourself (or a very altruistic New England Patriots Fan), you are probably sick of watching Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl.

Representing the AFC in the Big Game for the second consecutive year is, who else, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Much of the country was rooting for the chaotic energy of the plucky, Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills to make it all the way to Tampa, but that wasn't in the script this season.

The Bucs and Chiefs are in; the Green Bay Packers and Bills are out. The Bills and Josh Allen are a young, exciting team who could find themselves in this position again many times; the Packers just drafted a first-round quarterback this offseason and face an uncertain future with Aaron Rodgers' window closing.

Will Patrick Mahomes win his second Super Bowl before his 26th birthday? Or will 43-year-old Tom Brady add a seventh ring to his collection? Let's go over when and how to tune in to Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Raymond James Stadium will host 22,000 on Feb. 7 for Super Bowl LV, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers. The Bucs will have home-field advantage, but that doesn't necessarily mean the crowd will be of any help to them. The 14,500 tickets released for sale are almost certainly sure to be some of the highest-priced Super Bowl tickets we've ever seen.

The Bucs just unseated the NFC's No. 1 seed in the Packers, but it's the Chiefs who seem to have the momentum heading into Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were on fire Sunday night en route to a 38-24 result over the Bills. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, completing 76.3 percent of his passes.

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each topped 100 yards; Hill was closer to 200, while Kelce found the end zone twice.

That's not to say Brady doesn't have weapons galore; Chris Godwin also racked up more than 100 yards against the Packers Sunday, while Mike Evans, Cameron Brate and Scott Miller all caught touchdowns.

But it was Brady who looked less-than-stellar against Green Bay. After the Bucs all but dashed the Packers' Super Bowl hopes in the first half at 21-10. After halftime, though, Brady was out of sorts, throwing three interceptions and leading just one scoring drive.

So, yes, you can never bet against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, but it's the Chiefs who have the momentum, and it's the Chiefs who are the 3.5-point favorites, per DraftKings.

The Bucs defense will surely give Mahomes and his Chiefs a run for their money, as it was able to do against Rodgers. But when you look beyond the quarterbacks, it's easy to see Kansas City is the more complete team here.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 24