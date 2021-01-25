Early Free-Agent Contracts the Jets Must Consider

0 of 3

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The New York Jets took care of their first task of the offseason when they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to be their new head coach. But there's still plenty of work for the franchise to do over the next few months after a 2-14 season.

NFL free agency begins March 17, with the legal tampering period opening 48 hours earlier. That's when the Jets will be able to start negotiating with players who are currently without a contract for the 2021 season.

According to Over the Cap, New York is projected to have $63.1 million of available cap space (assuming the base salary cap will be around $176 million for next season), which would be the third most in the NFL. So, the Jets could pursue some of the top players on the free-agent market to bolster their roster for the future.

Here's a look at several free agents New York should consider going after when free agency arrives.