Early Free-Agent Contracts the Jets Must Consider

Early Free-Agent Contracts the Jets Must ConsiderJanuary 25, 2021
The New York Jets took care of their first task of the offseason when they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to be their new head coach. But there's still plenty of work for the franchise to do over the next few months after a 2-14 season.
NFL free agency begins March 17, with the legal tampering period opening 48 hours earlier. That's when the Jets will be able to start negotiating with players who are currently without a contract for the 2021 season.
According to Over the Cap, New York is projected to have $63.1 million of available cap space (assuming the base salary cap will be around $176 million for next season), which would be the third most in the NFL. So, the Jets could pursue some of the top players on the free-agent market to bolster their roster for the future.
Here's a look at several free agents New York should consider going after when free agency arrives.
Allen Robinson II, WR
The Jets have several key wide receivers still under contract for 2021, including Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims. They could end up losing Breshad Perriman, who is set to be a free agent, but could also benefit from adding a top-tier receiver from the free-agent market.
Allen Robinson II will be one of the top available receivers after three strong seasons with the Chicago Bears. In 2020, he had a career-high 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. Now, the 27-year-old will be heading back to free agency for the first time since 2018.
If New York is going to stick with Sam Darnold as its starting quarterback moving forward, then it will likely need to add more top playmakers around him in the offense to help him produce better results than he did through his first three NFL seasons.
Whether the Jets pursue Robinson could depend on what they plan to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. If they are eyeing a top receiver in the talent grab (such as Alabama's DeVonta Smith), then they could be better off spending their available money to address other positions in free agency.
However, Robinson is a proven receiver who has notched successive 1,000-yard seasons and played in 45 regular-season games over the past three years.
Pro Football Focus is projecting the 27-year-old to sign for four years and $84 million, but that could be money well spent for the Jets to land one of the top playmakers in this free-agent class.
Joe Thuney, OG
Last offseason, the Jets improved their offensive line by taking tackle Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
It's possible they'll add another top tackle this year, as Oregon's Penei Sewell will be one of the best available players when New York is on the clock at No. 2. However, the Jets also need to improve the interior spots up front, and Thuney would immediately help with that.
The 28-year-old spent his first five NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, starting all 80 regular-season games during that stretch. He is now hitting free agency for the first time in his career and will be one of the top available offensive linemen available on the market.
Thuney, who played the 2020 season on a $14.8 million franchise tag, is likely to get a big payday this offseason. ESPN's Field Yates thinks it could even be a historic amount and expects the North Carolina State product to "sign the richest free-agent contract for a guard in NFL history."
Pro Football Focus has Thuney signing for four years and $57 million. But if the Jets are willing to pay what it takes to land him, they'll have a dominant left side of the offensive line with Becton and Thuney likely to be anchors together for numerous years.
Plus, New York would be hurting New England, one of its AFC East rivals, by preventing Thuney from returning to the Patriots. So that may be a move the Jets will want to strongly consider.
Richard Sherman, CB
Richard Sherman praised the Jets' hiring of Saleh, whom the cornerback played for in San Francisco over the past three seasons. He also commented on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast that disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson should try to get traded to New York this offseason.
Considering Sherman is already pitching the Jets as an attractive destination to other players, perhaps he'll want to go to New York himself. He may no longer be in the prime of his career, but he can still provide a boost to a team's secondary and bring a veteran presence to its locker room.
The Jets could use both. Bryce Hall played well late in the year, but New York still needs to add cornerbacks, especially considering Brian Poole is hitting free agency. Sherman was limited to five games in 2020 due to a calf injury, but he had 18 tackles and an interception in that time.
It would make sense for Saleh to bring in the 32-year-old to help lead his new defense, and the Jets will have the money to do it (Pro Football Focus is projecting Sherman to sign for two years and $28 million). By adding him to the secondary, New York could make positive strides with its pass defense in 2021.
Sherman may only provide a short-term boost, but his leadership could have a longer impact. Don't be surprised if he ends up heading to New York for the next (and perhaps final) stage of his career.