    Richard Sherman Says Deshaun Watson Should Leave Texans, Join Jets Amid Rumors

    If Deshaun Watson is soliciting advice about where to play, five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman offered his opinion on what the Houston Texans star should do. 

    Appearing on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast (starts at 19:05 mark) on Tuesday, Sherman said he would tell Watson to "get out of" Houston as quickly as possible to join the New York Jets:

    Watson is reportedly looking to leave the Texans amid frustration with the organization. 

    Per Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas, one source close to Watson said the three-time Pro Bowler "just wants out" of Houston. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that "multiple people in and around the Houston Texans organization believe Deshaun Watson has played his last snap with the team."

    The Jets are among the many teams that have been linked to Watson if the Texans decide to make him available in a trade. The 25-year-old recently liked a post on Instagram from the New York Post with the headline that the Jets should do whatever it takes to acquire him. 

    Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Watson has the Miami Dolphins "prominent as an acceptable landing spot because the quarterback likes the culture he has observed under Miami head coach Brian Flores and there is no state income tax in Florida."

    As part of the four-year, $160 million contract extension Houston gave Watson last September, he has a no-trade clause that will give him the right to veto any potential deal if he doesn't want to play for a specific organization. 

    Watson could be the most sought-after trade candidate in recent NFL history. He won't turn 26 until Sept. 14, is signed through the 2024 season and just had his best year in 2020 with 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and a 70.2 percent completion rate. 

    The Jets own the No. 2 and 23 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, as well as two first-round selections in 2022. They went 2-14 this season and haven't made the playoffs since 2010. 

