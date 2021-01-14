Richard Sherman Praises Jets' Robert Saleh Hire: He Will Turn the Culture Around

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman praised the New York Jets' hire of ex-49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to be their next head coach.

"Great pickup! He's gonna turn that entire culture around!" Sherman said via text to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Sherman also went on Twitter to praise Saleh:

The Jets announced Thursday that they agreed in principle with Saleh. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets and Saleh agreed to a five-year deal.

Sherman, a likely future Pro Football Hall of Famer and five-time All-Pro, hasn't been shy about praising Saleh, notably making these comments in early December in regards to his character, leadership skills and ability to guide a 49ers defensive unit that suffered numerous significant injuries this season.

Per the Associated Press:

"You've got to give Robert Saleh an abundance of credit. You have to give him an unusual amount of credit, and I don't think he's getting enough credit not only here but in the league, in general.

"To have the injuries that we've had week after week after week, the setbacks week after week. ... He's not making any excuses. He's making great plans week in and week out and we're making it happen. I expect him to be a head coach next year because of what he's able to do. He's able to rally men. He's a leader of men and that goes a long way."

Leadership skills were apparently a reason for Saleh's hire, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted:

Saleh will be replacing Adam Gase, who guided the Jets to a 9-23 record over two seasons.