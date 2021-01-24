    Sergey Kovalev Reportedly Tests Positive for Synthetic Testosterone for 2nd Time

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021
    Sergey Kovalev poses for photographers during a ceremonial arrival for an upcoming boxing match Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Kovalev is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez in a WBO light heavyweight title bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    A second sample from light heavyweight star Sergey Kovalev was flagged for synthetic testosterone, according to BoxingScene's Dan Rafael.  

    Kovalev was scheduled to fight Bektemir Melikuziev on Jan. 30 before he tested positive for external testosterone and metabolites earlier this month. Officials canceled the bout as a result.

    Rafael reported the first positive test stemmed from a sample taken on Dec. 30. Kovalev was tested again Jan. 7, and it had the same outcome.

    Rafael noted Kovalev can pay to have his B sample retested.

    The 37-year-old could now be facing a lengthy suspension, which would carry significant consequences given his age.

    Kovalev hasn't fought since his 11th-round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2019. A matchup with Sullivan Barrera was scrapped during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Athletic's Mike Coppinger reported in November that the Russian's deal to fight Alvarez included a pair of DAZN events that would pay out $2.5 million apiece. Lining up the first of those two shows will be tricky in the wake of his positive drug tests.

