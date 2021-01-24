    Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Kevin King DPI Penalty vs. Buccaneers Was 'A Bad Call'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 25, 2021

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers disagreed with officials on the call that ultimately sealed the NFC Championship victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The Packers defense had worked the Bucs offense down to 3rd-and-4 at the Tampa 37-yard line when quarterback Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass. Had the play been clean, the Packers would have had the chance to fit in one more drive in an effort to overcome their 31-26 deficit. But cornerback Kevin King was called for pass interference.

    "I think it was a bad call," Rodgers said, adding that Brady's throw was uncatchable. "I think there were a few opportunities down the field for us that weren't called."

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't take as aggressive of a stance as his quarterback, admitting there "was a tug" on the call in question, but he criticized the lack of whistles from the officiating crew throughout the whole game.

    "I was pretty surprised just based on how the game went," he said. "I felt like there were multiple plays throughout the game where they were letting us play."

    Overall, the Packers had four penalties for 30 yards, and Tampa had two penalties for eight yards.

    The Packers were in a dire situation when the King call came, considering that their last possession ended in a questionable decision to kick a field goal. With 2:05 left to play and an eight-point deficit, the Packers were on the Tampa Bay 8-yard line, and after three incompletions from Rodgers, LaFleur decided to send in Mason Crosby for a field goal, when a touchdown and two-point conversion would have tied the game.

    Thanks to officiating and coaching decisions that raised eyebrows, the Packers will watch the Buccaneers take on the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. 

