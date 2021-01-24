NHL Rumors: Tournament for Prospects Among Possible 2021 Draft Changes

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

There are still seven months to go until the 2021 NHL draft, but the league is reportedly exploring a number of COVID-19-related changes for the event.

According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, there is a possibility of the NHL hosting a tournament for draft-eligible prospects since pandemic-related adjustments to scouting and playing has meant that the Class of 2021 could use some more observation.

"Obviously you could invite scouts or have them watch from a safe distance through video, but it might be a way to get some eyeballs on these guys, because it's been a tough year on those teenagers, too," Johnston said Saturday.

The 2021 NHL draft is scheduled for July 23-24.

Canadian prospects have been able to take part in a Top Prospects game for the past 25 seasons, but based on Johnston's report, it seems as though the league may be looking to host more than one game in an effort to get skaters in front of scouts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two of Canada's three major junior leagues—the OHL and WHL—haven't been able to play games this season. The QMJHL is back on the ice after shutting down for the month of December amid an increase of COVID-19 cases and restrictions in the area.

The OHL is set to try to begin its season Feb. 4, and the WHL has no plan, according to Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic. In the United States, the NCAA and USHL have been able to play this season.

In addition to the tournament proposal, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said multiple teams have inquired about the draft being rescheduled for later in the year, and others are exploring the possibility of two drafts next summer—one for 2002-03 prospects and another for 2003-04.

"I don't know what the decision is going to be, but these are some of the ideas that are coming back to the league," Friedman said.

For now, the draft is slated to proceed as scheduled, and Friedman said any changes would need to be approved by both the league and the NHLPA.