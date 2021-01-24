    Giants Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr., Eddie Rosario Drawing Interest from SF in FA

    Rob Goldberg
January 24, 2021

    Boston Red Sox' Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
    John Amis/Associated Press

    The San Francisco Giants are looking to upgrade their outfield with several possible options still on the free-agent market.

    According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have interest in both Eddie Rosario and Jackie Bradley Jr. as lower-cost options compared to the recently signed George Springer.

    Rosario, 29, was nontendered after six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, while Bradley, 30, is a free agent following eight years with the Boston Red Sox.

    While both outfielders, the two veterans could offer different things to their new teams.

    Rosario has been a reliable power hitter in recent seasons, totaling 13 home runs in 57 games during the shortened 2020 campaign after combining for 83 homers in the previous three seasons.

    The left fielder has an .810 OPS over the past four years as a key part of one of the top offenses in baseball.

    Bradley hasn't been as consistent of a hitter with just a .239 career batting average, but he picked things up last season while producing a .283/.364/450 slash line. More importantly, he is known as an elite defender in center field with 53 runs saved in his career, per FanGraphs. He saved five runs defensively in center last season alone.

    Both players could be valuable for the Giants after they missed the playoffs last year, making it four straight seasons without a playoff berth.

    The offense finished eighth in the majors in runs scored last year, but San Francisco will need more firepower to compete in the loaded NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

