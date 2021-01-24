    Packers' Tramon Williams to Be 1st Player to Play for 2 Teams in Same Playoffs

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 24, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
    Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

    Tramon Williams lost in the AFC Divisional Round last week, but he'll get the chance to contend for the NFC championship in a historic outing Sunday.

    The 37-year-old is officially active for Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be the first player to suit up for two different teams in the same postseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Williams was added to the Packers' practice squad after the Baltimore Ravens waived him Monday. He posted three tackles as the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills 17-3 last week.

    The move could be a good omen for the Packers. Williams played in Green Bay from 2007-14 and again from 2018-19 and was part of the team's Super Bowl XLV win.

    The NFC Championship Game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET Sunday. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      How the Weather May Impact GB-Tampa

      (FanDuel)

      How the Weather May Impact GB-Tampa
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      How the Weather May Impact GB-Tampa

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Greg Olsen Retires

      3x Pro Bowl TE officially announces his retirement and will join FOX as a full-time analyst

      Greg Olsen Retires
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Greg Olsen Retires

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Kevin King Active for Packers

      Green Bay CB will suit up today vs. Bucs after being listed as questionable

      Kevin King Active for Packers
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Kevin King Active for Packers

      Packers
      via Packers

      HC Won’t Change Deshaun’s Mind

      Watson will want out of Houston regardless of who the next head coach is (ESPN)

      HC Won’t Change Deshaun’s Mind
      NFL logo
      NFL

      HC Won’t Change Deshaun’s Mind

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report