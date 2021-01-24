Packers' Tramon Williams to Be 1st Player to Play for 2 Teams in Same Playoffs

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Tramon Williams lost in the AFC Divisional Round last week, but he'll get the chance to contend for the NFC championship in a historic outing Sunday.

The 37-year-old is officially active for Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be the first player to suit up for two different teams in the same postseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams was added to the Packers' practice squad after the Baltimore Ravens waived him Monday. He posted three tackles as the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills 17-3 last week.

The move could be a good omen for the Packers. Williams played in Green Bay from 2007-14 and again from 2018-19 and was part of the team's Super Bowl XLV win.

The NFC Championship Game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET Sunday.