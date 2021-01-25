Early Free-Agent Contracts the 49ers Must Consider

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

A year ago, the San Francisco 49ers were where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now—on the verge of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. San Francisco lost in Super Bowl LIV, of course, and have since seen their 2020 campaign derailed by injuries and inconsistent play.

The good news is that every team will be back to 0-0 in 2021, and the 49ers will have a chance to rebuild a contender this offseason. The first step in that process will be navigating free agency. With a projected $12.7 million in cap space, the 49ers should be in good if not great shape financially.

Here, we'll examine three players who San Francisco should already be considering in free agency—set to kick off on March 17. Both internal and external options will be considered here, along with factors like cap space, team needs, player production and team fit.