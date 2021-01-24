Yankees' Updated Pitching Rotation After Reported Jameson Taillon Trade

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Yankees strengthened their rotation with Sunday's reported trade for Jameson Taillon.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees acquired Taillon in a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four minor league prospects in return. It could help add another reliable option to the pitching staff that had a lot of inconsistency in 2020 behind ace Gerrit Cole.

Though the rotation still has plenty of question marks, there is plenty of upside heading into 2021 as the squad hopes to contend for a World Series title.

Yankees Opening Day Rotation

1. Gerrit Cole

2. Corey Kluber

3. Jameson Taillon

4. Deivi Garcia

5. Jordan Montgomery

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

