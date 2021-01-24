    Brett Favre Says Jaguars Should Draft DeVonta Smith over Trevor Lawrence

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2021

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    DeVonta Smith was the best player in college football last season and Brett Favre thinks the Alabama receiver should go No. 1 in the NFL draft.

    The Hall of Fame quarterback told TMZ Sports that he was "blown away" watching Smith and he is worth taking over Trevor Lawrence if he controlled the Jacksonville Jaguars

    "Teams know he's going to get the ball and he dominates," Favre said. "I think you go with a guy like that."

    Smith became the first receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy and Favre believes this production will continue at the next level.

    "This guy could be a Jerry Rice...a Randy Moss. A total game-changer."

    Meanwhile, Lawrence is considered a generational prospect at quarterback but Favre said the position might not be an "immediate need" for Jacksonville.

    "Nothing against Trevor Lawrence but I think you can find a free agent guy or a guy in the latter rounds or mid-rounds in the draft," he added.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Teams Can't Arrive Until Two Days Before Super Bowl

      Teams Can't Arrive Until Two Days Before Super Bowl
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Can't Arrive Until Two Days Before Super Bowl

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Potential Packages, Landing Spots for Stafford 🔮

      @GDavenport takes a look at trade options and teams that could be a good fit for the QB ➡️

      Potential Packages, Landing Spots for Stafford 🔮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Packages, Landing Spots for Stafford 🔮

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Lawrence Begins Training for NFL with Former Jags QB Jordan Palmer

      Lawrence Begins Training for NFL with Former Jags QB Jordan Palmer
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Lawrence Begins Training for NFL with Former Jags QB Jordan Palmer

      James Johnson
      via Jaguars Wire

      Report: Lions, Stafford Parting Ways

      Detroit will begin exploring options to move veteran QB after he expressed desire for fresh start

      Report: Lions, Stafford Parting Ways
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Lions, Stafford Parting Ways

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report