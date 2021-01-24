Brett Favre Says Jaguars Should Draft DeVonta Smith over Trevor Lawrence

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

DeVonta Smith was the best player in college football last season and Brett Favre thinks the Alabama receiver should go No. 1 in the NFL draft.

The Hall of Fame quarterback told TMZ Sports that he was "blown away" watching Smith and he is worth taking over Trevor Lawrence if he controlled the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Teams know he's going to get the ball and he dominates," Favre said. "I think you go with a guy like that."

Smith became the first receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy and Favre believes this production will continue at the next level.

"This guy could be a Jerry Rice...a Randy Moss. A total game-changer."

Meanwhile, Lawrence is considered a generational prospect at quarterback but Favre said the position might not be an "immediate need" for Jacksonville.

"Nothing against Trevor Lawrence but I think you can find a free agent guy or a guy in the latter rounds or mid-rounds in the draft," he added.