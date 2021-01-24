Conor McGregor: Dustin Poirier TKO 'Tough to Swallow' but I'll Be Back in 2021

Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of the UFC 257 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Afterward, McGregor called the loss "a tough one to swallow." He also credited Poirier's leg kicks (particularly the low calf kicks) before adding that his recent inactivity was an issue. Still, McGregor said he will be back in 2021.

McGregor had fought only once in between losing to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Oct. 2018 and Saturday. That lone match was a first-round TKO win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone last January.

Poirier dominated the fight Saturday, landing 48 significant strikes to McGregor's 29 and executing a takedown as well, per UFC Stats. The No. 2 lightweight contender was particularly adept with his significant leg strikes, landing 18 out of 21 attempts in two rounds.

Two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz credited Poirier's strategy and execution:

Poirier is 27-6 with one no-contest lifetime. He has won six of his last seven fights, with the lone exception a loss to Khabib.

McGregor, who has previously held the UFC lightweight and featherweight belts, is 22-5 as a professional.