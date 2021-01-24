    Conor McGregor: Dustin Poirier TKO 'Tough to Swallow' but I'll Be Back in 2021

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 24, 2021

    UFC fighter Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana, spars with a partner during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Fighters Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other in UFC 242, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
    Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

    Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of the UFC 257 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

    Afterward, McGregor called the loss "a tough one to swallow." He also credited Poirier's leg kicks (particularly the low calf kicks) before adding that his recent inactivity was an issue. Still, McGregor said he will be back in 2021.

    McGregor had fought only once in between losing to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Oct. 2018 and Saturday. That lone match was a first-round TKO win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone last January.

    Poirier dominated the fight Saturday, landing 48 significant strikes to McGregor's 29 and executing a takedown as well, per UFC Stats. The No. 2 lightweight contender was particularly adept with his significant leg strikes, landing 18 out of 21 attempts in two rounds.

    Two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz credited Poirier's strategy and execution:

    Poirier is 27-6 with one no-contest lifetime. He has won six of his last seven fights, with the lone exception a loss to Khabib.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    McGregor, who has previously held the UFC lightweight and featherweight belts, is 22-5 as a professional.     

    Related

      Winners and Losers from UFC 257 ✍️

      Our team takes a look at the highlights and not-so-great moments of fight night ➡️

      Winners and Losers from UFC 257 ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Winners and Losers from UFC 257 ✍️

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Should Conor Fight Next? 🤔

      We picked five potential opponents for McGregor after his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 ➡️

      Who Should Conor Fight Next? 🤔
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Who Should Conor Fight Next? 🤔

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      Khabib Takes Shot at McGregor After Poirier TKO

      Khabib Takes Shot at McGregor After Poirier TKO
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Takes Shot at McGregor After Poirier TKO

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Jake Paul: McGregor $50M Fight Offer Down to $10K After Poirier TKO

      Jake Paul: McGregor $50M Fight Offer Down to $10K After Poirier TKO
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jake Paul: McGregor $50M Fight Offer Down to $10K After Poirier TKO

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report