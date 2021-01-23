    Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou Fight Reportedly to Headline UFC 260

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 24, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, Stipe Miocic gestures after a win over Francis Ngannou during a heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, in Boston. Miocic will get the biggest paycheck of his career at UFC 226 for the biggest test of his fighting life against light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will battle for the UFC's heavyweight title on March 27, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

    Ngannou (15-3) gets his shot at the belt at UFC 260 after rising to become the No. 1 heavyweight contender. Meanwhile, Miocic (20-3) looks to complete a second consecutive title defense after back-to-back victories over Daniel Cormier. 

    Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will face off for the featherweight title in a co-main event bout.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      UFC 257 Fight Card: Schedule, Odds, Predictions

      UFC 257 Fight Card: Schedule, Odds, Predictions
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 257 Fight Card: Schedule, Odds, Predictions

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Conor McGregor's Coach Would 'Love Him Just to Do MMA,' Avoid Return to Boxing

      Conor McGregor's Coach Would 'Love Him Just to Do MMA,' Avoid Return to Boxing
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Conor McGregor's Coach Would 'Love Him Just to Do MMA,' Avoid Return to Boxing

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Sheamus Thinks Conor McGregor Will Jump to WWE

      Sheamus Thinks Conor McGregor Will Jump to WWE
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Sheamus Thinks Conor McGregor Will Jump to WWE

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      McGregor vs. Poirier 2 Fight Card, Predictions and More

      McGregor vs. Poirier 2 Fight Card, Predictions and More
      MMA logo
      MMA

      McGregor vs. Poirier 2 Fight Card, Predictions and More

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report