Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou Fight Reportedly to Headline UFC 260

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will battle for the UFC's heavyweight title on March 27, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Ngannou (15-3) gets his shot at the belt at UFC 260 after rising to become the No. 1 heavyweight contender. Meanwhile, Miocic (20-3) looks to complete a second consecutive title defense after back-to-back victories over Daniel Cormier.

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will face off for the featherweight title in a co-main event bout.

