Who Should Conor McGregor Face Next After Losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257?

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA superstar Conor McGregor returned to action for the first time in over a year on Saturday night, but the 32-year-old couldn't get the win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor's clever counterpunching and higher volume of connections seemed to be winning the fight in the first round, but Poirier's hard calf kicks started the trouble in the second, and the crafty American's scrappy boxing overwhelmed the Irishman for the knockout victory soon after.

Now the world turns its attention to what comes next.

