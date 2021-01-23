American Express 2021: Max Homa, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim Share Lead After Round 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Max Homa, Tony Finau and Si Woo Kim top the American Express leaderboard at 15 under following the conclusion of the third round Saturday at PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.

Richy Werenski sits alone in fourth at 14 under, and Russell Knox, Brian Harman and Emiliano Grillo are tied for fifth at 13 under.

Twenty-four golfers have shot 10 under or better thus far.

Here's a quick recap of how the field's top seven golfers did Saturday in addition to some highlights.

(Full leaderboard here.)

Max Homa

No golfer had more birdies Saturday than Homa, who finished with nine on the day to end in a three-person tie for first.

He earned birdies on the second through fifth holes but lost two strokes thanks to a double bogey on the seventh, which featured a tee shot into the water and an 11-foot, two-inch bogey putt that did not fall in the hole.

Undeterred, Homa went five under the rest of the way. His most impressive putt, however, may have been to save par on the last, finding center cut from just under 10 feet.

Homa, who won the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, is looking for his second career PGA Tour win.

Tony Finau

The resilient Finau did not let a double bogey on No. 13 curtail his round, as he responded with three straight birdies and a pair of pars to launch himself into a first-place tie entering Sunday.

Finau opened his day with a bogey but bore down then as well, finishing the front nine with four birdies.

Tournament wins have somehow escaped Finau, who has only won once on the PGA Tour when he took the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. Finau has finished top 10 in eight majors, so his form is clearly excellent at its best. The question is whether Finau finally breaks through Sunday. He has as good of a chance as anyone.

Si Woo Kim

Kim entered Saturday tied with Finau for the tournament lead, and he ended Saturday that way (plus Homa) after shooting a five-under 67.

Kim's scorecard did not feature any bogeys, which was the case Thursday as well. He notably went five under Saturday despite losing more than a stroke gained putting, per the PGATour.com. More luck on the green could lead to Kim taking this tournament if his tee-to-green game stays on point.

Richy Werenski

Four uneventful pars to start Werenski's third round gave way to a scintillating stretch featuring a six-under score through seven holes, including a birdie on the par-five fifth that featured a 224-yard approach within five feet of the pin. He added birdies at Nos. 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Werenski also stuck a great tee shot at No. 17 for his seventh under-par hole of the day:

The 29-year-old is looking for his second-ever PGA Tour win.

Russell Knox

The round of the day goes to Knox, whose eight-under 64 led the entire field. His clean round featured four birdies on the front nine, four birdies on the back nine and no bogeys anywhere on the scorecard.

Knox wasn't a guarantee to make the weekend, finishing the first two days at five under (two over the three-under cut line). But now he's right in the middle of the race for the tournament win.

Emiliano Grillo

Grillo started hot with five birdies on his first eight holes to move to 14 under overall:

However, the back nine was not as friendly, with Grillo closing with a bogey on the last hole following an errant tee shot and an approach that found the bunker.

Still, Grillo is still well in contention just two shots back.

Brian Harman

Like Homa, Harman had four straight birdies on the second, third, fourth and fifth holes. Another birdie on the eighth put him at five under for the day.

Unfortunately, a tee shot at No. 9 found the water, and his third shot found the rough. He finished that hole with a double bogey but bounced back with back-to-back birdies and seven pars to end Saturday at 13 under.