Tramon Williams Can Become 1st NFL Player to Suit Up for 2 Teams in 1 Postseason

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Tramon Williams has a chance to become the first player in NFL history to play for two teams in one postseason.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams will be eligible to play for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game after being elevated from their practice squad.

Williams spent most of this season as a free agent before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in November. The 37-year-old played in seven games for the team, including its 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

After Baltimore's season ended, it released him Jan. 18.

The Packers announced on Thursday they signed Williams to their practice squad. He played the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay from 2007 to 2014, winning a Super Bowl with the organization and making the Pro Bowl in 2010. He also played with the team in 2018 and 2019.

This marks the second time a player has had a chance to play in two playoff games for two different teams. Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer signed with the Packers on Jan. 12, three days after he started the Indianapolis Colts' AFC Wild Card Game loss to the Bills.

Veldheer was ruled out of the Packers' divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Rams after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Green Bay will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LV.