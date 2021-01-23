    Garrett Richards, Red Sox Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $10M Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    San Diego Padres' Garrett Richards delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox are reportedly betting on Garrett Richards to upgrade their starting rotation in 2021. 

    Per ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday, the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the 32-year-old right-hander. 

    Starting pitching was a significant problem for the Red Sox in 2020. Chris Sale missed the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. 

    With their best pitcher unavailable, the Red Sox pieced together a rotation that included Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Chris Mazza, Zack Godley and Ryan Weber.

    Boston's starters ranked last in Major League Baseball in FanGraphs wins above replacement (0.5), 29th in innings pitched (246) and 25th in ERA (5.34). 

    Richards is coming off a solid season for the San Diego Padres. He had a 4.03 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 51.1 innings over 14 appearances. Injuries have limited him to a total of 198.2 innings over the past five seasons combined.

    If the Red Sox are getting the 2020 version of Richards, he will be a bargain for a team that desperately needs all the pitching it can get. If Boston can add a healthy Sale to the mix as well, it could be an under-the-radar playoff contender in the American League. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Red Sox Interested in Ozuna

      Red Sox Interested in Ozuna
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Red Sox Interested in Ozuna

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers, WWE and Sports World Honor Larry King After Icon's Death

      Dodgers, WWE and Sports World Honor Larry King After Icon's Death
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers, WWE and Sports World Honor Larry King After Icon's Death

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting the Top 25 Superstars in 2025 🔮

      It's the finale of B/R's MLB 25 in '25 series and we saved the best for last

      Predicting the Top 25 Superstars in 2025 🔮
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Predicting the Top 25 Superstars in 2025 🔮

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Rumor: Red Sox in Discussions with Garrett Richards

      Rumor: Red Sox in Discussions with Garrett Richards
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Rumor: Red Sox in Discussions with Garrett Richards

      Matt_Collins
      via Over the Monster