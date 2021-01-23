    Video: Watch Chloe Kim Win Laax Open After Landing Frontside 1080

    FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, women's halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, of the United States, poses during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Heading to Princeton next fall, Kim is trading her board for books as she tries to blend in and become your normal college freshman. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim had a successful return to competition Saturday at the Laax Open. 

    The 20-year-old landed a frontside 1080 in her second run to take the top spot with a score of 89.75:

    Kim's day ended in triumph after getting off to a rough start. She was unable to land the 1080 during her first run, putting her in fifth place out of six competitors.

    Defending Laax Open champion Queralt Castellet came in last overall. The Spanish star had scores of 16.75 and 23.50 in her two runs. 

    Saturday's event marked Kim's first competitive event since the Burton U.S. Open in March 2019. She announced in October 2019 her intention to take the season off in order to focus on her first year at Princeton University. 

    Kim was also recovering from surgery to repair a broken ankle she suffered at the U.S. Open. She is preparing to defend her Olympic gold medal in the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Games in Beijing. 

