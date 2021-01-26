Final Predictions for 2021 MLB Hall of Fame Voting Results

0 of 7

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling are among the top holdover candidates, while Mark Buehrle and Torii Hunter lead a thin crop of newcomers.

Before the balloting totals are released, let's make one final round of predictions on how the voting will play out.

These predictions could not have been made without the early voting data tirelessly compiled by Ryan Thibodaux and his team at Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker and his data from past years.

Will Schilling reach the 75 percent needed for enshrinement?

Will Bonds and Clemens take another significant step forward in their second-to-last year on the ballot?

Will any of the newcomers hit the 5 percent needed to hang around for another year?

All of those questions and more will be answered in our 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame voting predictions.