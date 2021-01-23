Dana White: Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Will Be '1-Sided Ridiculous Ass Whuppin'

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said what pretty much everybody is thinking about the February boxing exhibition between five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

"This is gonna be such a one-sided ridiculous ass whuppin', it's not even gonna be funny," White told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday.

Mayweather is likely going to take it easy on Paul because otherwise the fight would probably last less than a minute. It's a mismatch of historical proportions.

"It's gonna be bad," White said. "I'm open for—and I don't dislike any one of these kids—but if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it's gonna be an ass whuppin' like nobody has ever seen before."

Mayweather is 50-0 with victories over some of the sport's biggest names in recent decades, including Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

White got a close-up look at the 43-year-old Michigan native's abilities in the ring four years ago when UFC superstar Conor McGregor took on a cross-sport boxing match against him.

Mayweather won by 10th-round TKO, but that doesn't tell the whole story. He controlled the fight from start to finish, and the Irishman didn't deliver a single consequential punch the entire bout against perhaps the greatest defensive fighter in history.

If McGregor, one of the best stand-up fighters in MMA, can't do anything, it's hard to imagine Paul having any success in the exhibition.

His only prior professional fight was a November 2019 loss to fellow YouTuber Olajide "KSI" Olatunji.

"Logan's gonna find out what speed is," White told TMZ. "Speed is power! When you get hit with s--t that you don't see coming and when a guy like Floyd Mayweather starts putting it on you—it's not even gonna be a fight. It's gonna be ridiculous! It's gonna be the worst ass whuppin' you've ever seen."

Mayweather is a proven showman who'll make it look good so people feel like they got their money's worth, but if this were an official fight, the result wouldn't be in question.