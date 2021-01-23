Bucs vs. Packers: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2021 NFC ChampionshipJanuary 23, 2021
Bucs vs. Packers: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2021 NFC Championship
It's been 10 years since the Green Bay Packers have played in the Super Bowl. It's been even longer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose last Super Bowl appearance came at the end of the 2002 season. But on Sunday, one of those droughts will be coming to an end.
The Packers will host the Buccaneers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game, with the winner advancing to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It's only the second time that Green Bay and Tampa Bay are facing off in the postseason, with the first meeting coming in the divisional round in the 1997 season.
After getting the No. 1 seed and the lone first-round bye in the NFC, the Packers advanced to the conference title game with a home win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs are the No. 5 seed, so they've been on the road all postseason, notching wins over Washington and the New Orleans Saints to open the playoffs.
Here are some player bets to make for the NFC Championship Game (via DraftKings Sportsbook) that could also help with your daily fantasy decisions, followed by a prediction for the contest.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: More Than 2.5 TD Passes
Rodgers threw an NFL-high 48 touchdown passes during the regular season then added another two in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Rams. Over those 17 games, only one team prevented the 37-year-old quarterback from passing for a score: the Buccaneers in Week 6.
So, Rodgers will be looking for better results than his previous meeting with the Tampa Bay defense, which ranked sixth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (327.1) during the regular season. However, the Bucs were better at stopping the run (first in the league) than the pass (21st). Therefore, if Green Bay is going to have success, it may have to do so through the air.
Plus, the Packers' offense has only gotten better since early in the season. Rodgers threw at least three touchdown passes in six of their final seven regular-season games, and it's possible he'll do so again in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.
It's certainly worth betting on, especially considering this could be one of Rodgers' last opportunities to make a Super Bowl run. He's going to do what he can to try to lead the Packers to victory, and that should lead to at least three touchdown passes. And perhaps he'll throw even more if Green Bay's offense really gets going.
Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones II: More Than 35.5 Rushing Yards
Jones had one of his biggest games of the season against the Packers in Week 6 when he rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns—his only multi-touchdown game of the year. He also had 23 carries, which ended up being tied for his season high, so he had plenty of opportunities in a game the Bucs won handily.
It's unlikely Jones rushes the ball that many times on Sunday. Leonard Fournette is healthy and should be involved in Tampa Bay's offense, while Jones has played only one game since returning from a quad injury that caused him to miss the Bucs' wild-card round win at Washington. Last week, Jones had 13 carries for 62 yards at New Orleans.
But Jones should have more than enough carries to easily rush for at least 36 yards, making this one of the smarter bets to make on Sunday. He's ran for at least 62 yards in each of the past four games that he's played in, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get close to that number (or more) at Green Bay.
The Packers allowed 112.8 rushing yards per game during the regular season (13th in the NFL), so there should be opportunity for the Bucs to pick up some yardage on the ground. Expect a decent amount of that to come from Jones, who should be a reliable option out of the backfield.
Packers WR Davante Adams: More Than 7.5 Receptions
Adams could rack up some yardage on Sunday, and it's quite possible he'll get into the end zone, considering he's scored a touchdown in 11 of his past 12 games. But one of the safer bets to make is that the standout wide receiver will record at least eight receptions against the Buccaneers.
If the Packers' run game gets consistently stopped by the Bucs, that could lead to more passing attempts by Rodgers. And if he's throwing the ball more, then it's likely that a lot of those targets will be going to Adams. In 15 games so far this season, Adams has been targeted nine or more times in 13 of them.
Last week, Adams had nine receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Rams. It was a solid start to the postseason for the 28-year-old, who led the NFL with 18 receiving touchdowns during the regular season.
Green Bay may need a big game from its star receiver in order to keep its season going and to advance to the Super Bowl. Adams should get enough opportunities to have one, so bet on him notching at least eight receptions while having an active day in the Packers' offense.
Game Prediction
With a pair of experienced quarterbacks in Rodgers and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady, this is likely going to be a game that comes down to the wire. Both veteran leaders know what it takes to win at this point in the postseason, and each will be looking to add another Super Bowl championship to his career resume.
However, it takes more than a quarterback to win. It's going to come down to which team has the most complete effort. And playing in the cold temperatures at a potentially snowy Lambeau Field, it will be the Packers who pull out the win and get back to the Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay may have shut down Green Bay's offense earlier in the season, but it won't be easy to do it a second time. The Packers have won seven games in a row, scoring 30 or more points six times during that streak, and they have the potential to keep rolling, even against a strong Bucs defense.
Rodgers will help Green Bay take the lead in the second half, while its defense will come up with a key stop late to prevent Tampa Bay from coming back. And with that, the Packers will secure their spot in Super Bowl LV.
Prediction: Packers 27, Buccaneers 21
