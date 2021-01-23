Bucs vs. Packers: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2021 NFC Championship

0 of 4

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

It's been 10 years since the Green Bay Packers have played in the Super Bowl. It's been even longer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose last Super Bowl appearance came at the end of the 2002 season. But on Sunday, one of those droughts will be coming to an end.

The Packers will host the Buccaneers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game, with the winner advancing to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It's only the second time that Green Bay and Tampa Bay are facing off in the postseason, with the first meeting coming in the divisional round in the 1997 season.

After getting the No. 1 seed and the lone first-round bye in the NFC, the Packers advanced to the conference title game with a home win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs are the No. 5 seed, so they've been on the road all postseason, notching wins over Washington and the New Orleans Saints to open the playoffs.

Here are some player bets to make for the NFC Championship Game (via DraftKings Sportsbook) that could also help with your daily fantasy decisions, followed by a prediction for the contest.